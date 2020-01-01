Zapata sends come-get-me plea to AFC Leopards after Mbungo exit

The Argentine tactician is keen to return to the Den and replace the Rwandan coach, who quit three days ago

Argentine coach Rodolfo Zapata has issued a come-get-me please to former side AFC .



The coaching position at the club fell vacant early this week owing to the exit of Rwandan coach Andre Casa Mbungo.

The 13-time league champions are currently managed by Anthony Kimani on an interim basis, who served as the assistant coach for Mbungo and football operations manager Tom Juma.



However, the 53-year-old Zapata says he can save the situation at Ingwe and help them win the elusive Kenyan Premier League ( ) crown if given a chance.



“I love AFC Leopards, it is a good team and with amazing fans who are always supportive," the tactician told Goal on Thursday.

“It is one team I would love to coach again; if the current management can get to me for negotiations, we can reach an agreement. Remember when I was at the club, I helped them get to the fourth position in the league and we had an excellent run in the FKF Shield competition. I have good memories at Leopards.”



The tactician has also stated many teams have asked for his services but he has not had serious negotiations with them.

“There are some teams from who have shown interest in me but we have not finalised anything. I have proposals from Rwanda, , Botswana, and the USA as well, but I will take time before making a decision,” Zapata concluded.



Ingwe are currently preparing for their league game against Zoo FC on Sunday.