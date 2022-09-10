Zambo Anguissa's attacking impact as Osimhen-less Napoli sink Spezia

The Indomitable Lion played a crucial role as the Parthenopeans secured a hard-fought win over the Little Eagles

Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa was at his best as Napoli recorded a slim 1-0 victory over Spezia in Saturday’s Serie A fixture.

Still fresh from their 4-1 triumph over Liverpool during the week, the Parthenopeans welcomed the Little Eagles to the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

Despite dominating ball possession and creating several scoring chances, Luciano Spalletti’s men had to wait until the 89th minute to secure all points courtesy of Giacomo Raspadori.

Though a defensive midfielder, the Cameroon international was brilliant in attack to support the trio of Matteo Politano, Giacomo Raspadori, and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Statistics proved that Zambo Anguissa’s notable contributions played a crucial role in helping the Naples-based side return to the summit of the Italian elite division log.

The former Fulham man accounted for two shots on goal with one aerial won. He was fouled once and was dispossessed one time.

Furthermore, the defensive midfielder star contributed 47 touches, 39 passes and a passing accuracy of 94.9 percent.

Judging his defensive contribution, the Indomitable Lions made just one interception and committed one foul which did not attract a caution from referee Alberto Santoro.

After impressing for 57 minutes against Luca Gotti’s men, the African was replaced by Piotr Zielinski. Meanwhile, Algeria’s Karim Zedadka and Napoli’s Victor Osimhen were ruled out due to contrasting injury worries.

"There are fundamental matches that are absolute to be won. This one was," Spalletti told the club website.

"We had patience and quality, winning in this way is synonymous with mentality and lucidity. We could not have afforded another result because in the past this type of challenge has cost us a very high ranking.”

The 63-year-old also explained the circumstances that led to his expulsion towards the end of the low-scoring affair.

He added: "I told the referee Santoro that we could not continue to suffer fouls without there being admonitions.

“Then after our goal, they came to protest for the minutes of recovery, and I pointed out in a lively way that after the number of fouls that had interrupted the game there was very little to complain about by Spezia. But I didn't insult anyone."

Napoli are guests of AC Milan in their next league outing on September 18. Five days earlier, they face Scottish giants Rangers in a Champions League fixture.