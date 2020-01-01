Zambian league resumption a chance for Nkana FC to fight for title - Otieno

Before the break brought about by Covid-19, the Kitwe-based side were fourth on the table with 43 points

Nkana FC midfielder Duncan Otieno has welcomed the decision to resume the Zambian top tier.

The league was suspended in March after the Covid-19 outbreak and initially, it was not clear when it would resume. However, President Edgar Lungu gave the green-light for games to resume next month.

"It is good news to us because we have a chance of meeting our objectives," Otieno told Goal on Friday.

More teams

"Now we have a chance of ending the remaining games on the pitch with teams pushing for what they had set."

Before the league was suspended, the Red Devils were placed in the fourth position with 43 points, three behind leaders Forest .

"We are still in it for the league title, and we want to fight for it and I believe we will win it if we post positive results consistently," Otieno added.

"There is also a slot for the continental competitions which we are targeting; we want to be competing with the best in the continent. All these will be achieved through teamwork and I believe we are up to the task."

Despite the league being given the green-light to resume in July, the Head of State insisted tough guidelines have to be observed by all parties involved.

"Ladies and gentlemen, guidelines for all sports disciplines to follow as they consider resuming sports activities have been developed," read part of President Lungu's speech.

"They include the following guiding principles stipulated by the statutory instruments 21 and 22 of 2020; Guidelines for various sports disciplines which have been categorized as non-contact, semi-contact and full-contact sport.

Article continues below

"Safeguards are outlined in the health guidelines for football at the premier league and national division one leagues. Hence these leagues will resume action in July 2020 with strict observance of health guidelines."

On June 24, the South African government also gave the the go-ahead to resume and play to a conclusion.

The league's executive committee had been waiting for the government to approve their 'return-to-play' proposal for the past few weeks following the adoption of the task team's report by the Joint Liaison Committee in May.