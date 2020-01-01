Zambia, Tanzania leagues good for money, not quality - Posta Rangers' Omollo

The tactician has challenged leaders to streamline the game and secure sponsors and broadcast partners

Posta coach Sammy Omollo has stated the Kenyan Premier League ( ) is still much better in terms of quality when compared to the leagues in Zambia and .

Joash Onyango and Francis Kahata play for the Tanzania Mainland League champions Simba SC while Duncan Otieno, David Owino, Harun Shakava, John Mark Makwatta are among others plying trade in the Zambian Premier League.

Recently, Timothy Otieno, who scored 14 goals for FC in the abandoned 2019/20 season, joined Napsa Stars.

More teams

Another international Enock Agwanda, who plays for FC, is in Zambia as well to complete a move to Power Dynamos.

"It is not that Zambia and Tanzania leagues are much better than ours," Omollo told Goal on Friday.

"Like in Zambia, we have many financial gains and exposure since the matches there are broadcast to the world. When you get an organised league with financial gains and exposure, regardless of the quality, a player will be enticed to join it.

"Look at Tanzania for example, their quality is not as good as Kenya, but they have money, so the players decide to join."

The 50-year-old former Kenya defender has now challenged the powers that be to up their game to ensure the game develops in Kenya.

"I remember a couple of seasons ago when we had a broadcaster, we had many players from neighbouring countries and others from the continent at large dying to join us," Omollo recalled.

"However, it all changed which is a wakeup call to those running football in the country.

"Our best players are leaving, not because of the quality of our game, but owing to the aforementioned reasons. We have to convince them to stay by improving our league."

The KPL might be resuming in October after about seven months in the cold and the tactician has opined on the matter.

Article continues below

"Definitely a month will not be enough for teams to prepare for the games, it is way too short," he concluded.

"But it is better than none, we have to get football back, so if it will come back in October, it is fine. We will adapt as time goes by."