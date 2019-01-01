Zamalek receive boost as three key players return to face Gor Mahia

The Kenyan champions will be seeking to end a poor away run against a side that they hammered 4-2 at home in the opener

will have three fresh legs when they host Kenyan representatives in a Caf Confederation Cup match on Sunday.

The match is a crucial one for either side with just one point separating both teams. Gor Mahia is second on the log with six points, while Algerian side Hussein Dey are top on seven. K'Ogalo's next opponents, Zamalek are third on five points, one ahead of bottom-placed Petro Atletico.

But ahead of the match, the Egyptian giants and nine-time African champions - Zamalek has received a psychological boost with up to three dependable players being available for selection.

Defender Mahmoud Alaa, who missed the trip to Angola with an injury, midfield star Tarek Hamed and forward Mahmoud Abdel Monem, who were both suspended, are all available to start against Gor Mahia.

On the other hand, Gor Mahia, who beat the Egyptian 4-2 at home, will have to be cautious considering that they will miss the services of the dependable duo - striker Dennis Oliech and left back Shafik Batambuze.

Oliech is nursing a knock while the Ugandan defender is suspended after picking a second yellow card in a 1-0 defeat to Hussein Dey away in Algiers.

Gor Mahia coach Hassan Oktay insists that they still have a chance to make things right against Zamalek. “We have another huge task ahead of us and I have asked my players to remain focused.

We had a chance to get a win or at least a draw in but it never worked out. We want to remain focused and try to get something from Zamalek," Oktay told Goal in an interview from Cairo.

"They are a good side and will be oozing with confidence having won their last match in the group, coupled with the fact that they are playing at home.”

The top two teams in the group will progress to the next round.