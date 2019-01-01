Zamalek name squad to face Gor Mahia in Caf Confederation Cup

The five-time Caf Champions League winners are yet to win an away fixture since 2015

Zamalek have named a 20-man squad set to face Gor Mahia in the Caf Confederation Cup.

The Egyptian giants will be lead by goalkeeper El Sayed and experienced manager Christian Gross when they touch down at the JKIA on Friday.

Zamalek have scored 10 goals in their last three games and will need to maintain that form in a tricky tie in Nairobi if they are to kick off the Group Stages mini-league on a high note.

The five-time Caf Champions League winners are yet to win an away fixture since 2015 but the former Tottenham Hotspur and Stuttgart manager says that the plan is to start the Group D campaign on a winning fashion.

Article continues below

The match will be staged on Sunday at the Kasarani Stadium.

Goalkeepers: El Sayed, Genesh, Salah; Defenders: Alaa, Abdel Ghany, Hamdy, Hazem, Nagguez, Gomaa & Magdy; Midfielders: Hamed, Sassi, Abdel Aziz, M. Hassan, Anttar, Kahraba, I. Hassan and Obama; Forwards: El Said, Ahdadad and Boutaib.