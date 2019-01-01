Zamalek in redemption bid without three key players against Petro Atletico

The Egyptian giants are at the bottom of Group D and in danger of missing out qualification for the Caf Confederation Cup knockout stage

’s quest for rejuvenation could be dealt a blow as the Egyptian giants face Petro Atletico without three key players in Luanda on Sunday.

Defender Mahmoud Alaa is out if the match injured, while midfielder Tarek Hamed is suspended after accumulating two yellow cards away at and in the reverse fixture at home against Petro Atletico last weekend.

Also missing the trip to Luanda is Mahmoud Kahraba, who was suspended by the club for insulting fans in rage after being substituted during the Petro Atletico match.

“Hamed is missing from the trip to Petro Atletico in Angola for the Caf Confederation Cup because of suspension for two yellow cards,” Zamalek announced on their website.

However, while attempting to adjust doing duty without the three absent players, Zamalek welcome back defender Hazem Emam, who has recovered from injury.

Emam was unavailable for the last two home games against NA Hussein Dey and Petro Atletico.

With Zamalek coach Christian Gross’ job on the line, the Cairo side are desperate to vacate the basement of their Group where they just have two points after three matches.

Last week, they were starring humiliation at home but Youssef Obama saved their night with an equalising goal deep in injury time to salvage a 1-1 draw with Petro Atletico.