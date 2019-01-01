Zamalek head coach Christian Gross speaks ahead of Gor Mahia clash

Swiss coach remains confident that the Egyptian giants will get a good result when they face K’Ogalo in the opener on Sunday

Zamalek head coach Christian Gross believes that his charges will have a tough match when they face Kenyan champions Gor Mahia in a Caf Confederation Cup match on Sunday.

The Egyptian and nine-time African champions are expected to touch down in Nairobi on Friday, but the former Tottenham and Stuttgart manager says they want to kick-off the Group D campaign with a win irrespective of the rivals they are facing.

“It’s always good to start the group stage with a victory. Gor Mahia game is going to be difficult but we have to give our all, whether the game is at home or away.”

But Zamalek, though enjoying five Caf Champions League, three Super Cup and one Cup Winners’ Cup titles, are yet to win an away game since September, 2015, the last time they took part in the group stages of the competition.

White Knights’s last continental glory came in 2003 while Gor Mahia’s only African title was registered in 1987. Gross will also have to draw strength in Zamalek’s domestic form as they top the Egyptian Premier League halfway into the season to weather the storm in the group that also includes Algeria’s Nasr Hussein Dey and Angola’s Petro Atletico de Luanda.

“I have asked the players to forget about the domestic league and focus on our continental mission,” Gross told reporters after a 4-1 victory against Misr Makassa on Tuesday.

The Swiss, who has also coached Basel and Young Boys, joined Zamalek last August.