Zakayo reveals motivation after scoring for Tusker vs Bandari

Tusker FC forward Eric Zakayo has dedicated his maiden goal in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League game against Bandari to late mom.

South Sudan international David Majak had given the reigning champions a deserved lead after 33 minutes. It seemed like the only goal of the game until Zakayo powered in a header with five minutes to go and ensured his team comfortably won the match.

The win was the second in a row for Robert Matano against the coastal-based charges after they won last Wednesday's meeting by a solitary goal.

'I cannot explain the feeling'

"I dedicate this goal to my mum. May she continue resting in peace," Zakayo said later on as quoted by the club's official portal.

"This goal is for her and I hope she is happy where she is. I want to make her happier by scoring more goals. I am so happy with this and now, I want to be more consistent and keep scoring.

"I feel so great I can’t even explain the feeling. I have been looking forward for this chance and it has been a long time coming. To finally get a goal is a motivation for me to keep working."

The Kenya international has further explained how he managed to sneak between the defenders and head the ball into the net despite his height.

"In set pieces, never underrate your opponent. When I went in there, I just told myself that I would attack the ball and if I connect to it, it would end up in the back of the net. I just moved around and when I saw the flight of the ball, I knew I would score," Zakayo continued.

After the win, the Brewers are now placed seventh on the table with 26 points from the 16 games played. They have managed eight wins, two draws and six losses, scoring 17 goals and conceding 12.

Their opponents are a position lower with a point fewer. They have played 17 games, secured six wins, seven draws and four losses.