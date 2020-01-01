Zahera made me look worthless at Yanga SC - Gor Mahia star Balinya

The K'Ogalo forward has blamed the Congolese tactician after an unsuccessful short stint in Tanzania

Striker Juma Balinya has stated former Yanga SC coach Mwinyi Zahera contributed to his exit from the club.

The Ugandan striker barely lasted six months with the 27-time league champions before joining Kenyan Premier League ( ) champions . The forward states the Congolese never gave him a chance to show his worth at the club leading to his exit.

"[Zahera] made me look worthless at Yanga because he never gave me a chance, always stating I did not fit into his system," Balinya is quoted by Mwanaspoti.

"Everything at the club did not make sense because they felt my services had no value. In the end, my contract was terminated and I had to look for a new team."

The 27-year old has promised to prove his doubters wrong at K'Ogalo. Last weekend, he scored a brace on his debut in Gor Mahia's 3-0 win against and he is confident more goals will come.

"I will do absolutely everything to ensure I do not let down the one who gave me a chance [at Gor Mahia]. The best thing for a player is to be given a chance and being shown he is trusted.

"I am fit and ready to play consistently. As long as I get a chance, goals will come regularly; I will not stop scoring and I will do wonders with enough playtime," Balinya concluded.

Gor Mahia are currently top of the KPL table with 44 points from 18 matches.