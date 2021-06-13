Zaha: Would Crystal Palace star be a good signing for Arsenal?

Football fans have had their say that the Cote d’Ivoire international would be a perfect fit for Mikel Arteta’s men

Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha would be a good signing for Arsenal, according to the majority of Goal readers.

After a disappointing outing in the just-concluded season, Gunners coach Mikel Arteta is expected to reinforce his squad ahead of the 2021-22 campaign.

As many expect, the Gunners could be heading towards the direction of the 28-year-old winger.

As a follow-up to Seye Omidiora’s piece on Zaha to Arsenal: Would Crystal Palace attacker really be a good fit? Goal conducted a poll on Twitter to ask if the Cote d’Ivoire international would be a good signing for the North London outfit.

A massive 72.5 percent of total votes are of the opinion that Zaha would be a good signing for the 13-time English league kings.

In contrast, 27.5 percent felt otherwise. And as such, the former Manchester United player should remain with the Eagles or look elsewhere.

Zaha was reportedly being valued at around £80 million ($102m) when Arsenal were pursuing him two summers ago.

However, his former manager Roy Hodgson admitted that the African star "would relish a move" away from Crystal Palace, as the player remains eager to "find some pastures new" after being denied a transfer two years ago.

“That’s the $64,000 question isn’t it? But it’s not just Wilf Zaha – there’s players in every club that come into that category,” Hodgson told the media.

“Wilf has made it clear, ever since I came to the club really, that he would relish a move and would like to move on and find some pastures new.

Article continues below

“But he’s a very valuable player and the club realises his value and appreciates his value and so really everything will depend I guess – as it always does – [on] what sort of offers the club is going to receive for him and how they will equate that with the need to keep him or the need, maybe, to satisfy his wishes, and allow him to go after giving good service to the club for a period of time.

“Quite frankly, I’ve got no answer to that question, it will be all a matter, I guess, of seeing what transpires.”

The Ivorian returned to Palace for a second spell back in 2015 following an ill-fated three-year stint at Old Trafford, and has since recreated his dented reputation by becoming one of the most effective attacking players outside of the top six.