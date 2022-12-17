Zaha: 'What kind of chicken am I?' - Crystal Palace forward will not pass on penalty responsibilities

Wilfried Zaha has maintained he will continue to take penalties for Premier League outfit Crystal Palace unless stopped by manager Patrick Vieira.

Zaha scored from the spot in the Valladolid win

He had missed a penalty against Botafogo

Vows to keep taking penalties for Palace

WHAT HAPPENED? Before the league took a break to pave way for the 2022 World Cup finals in Qatar, the 30-year Ivorian winger missed from the penalty spot as the Eagles suffered a 1-0 defeat against Nottingham Forest.

During a friendly against Botafogo on December 3 at Selhurst Park, Zaha missed from the spot as Palace secured a 0-0 draw. But on Friday, he made amends from the penalty spot as he scored to help Palace defeat Real Valladolid CF 2-1 in another friendly.

Zaha has now said he will continue to take penalties for the Eagles.

WHAT DID HE SAY? "That’s not me, man. I couldn’t do that," Zaha told the club website. "What kind of chicken am I?! No, man. I’ll miss [at times] but at the end of the day, I’m man enough to stand up and take it again and just have to make sure I score.

"Today [Friday] I’m happy I did, so the gaffer has a decision now – either he keeps me on or he doesn’t! I think he should after I scored today."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Zaha has managed 13 top-flight appearances overall and played 1,149 minutes. He has started in all 13 of these appearances across Palace's 14 fixtures.

He has netted six times and chipped in with two assists. Zaha scored his first of the season in the 1-1 draw against Liverpool on August 15.

WHAT NEXT FOR ZAHA? He will hope to keep his starting role when Palace resume their Premier League matches against Fulham at Selhurst Park on December 26.