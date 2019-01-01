Zaha spares Crystal Palace blushes in Brighton & Hove Albion draw

The Cote d’Ivoire international dug the sloppy Eagles out after the Seagulls almost left Selhurst Park with all three points

Wilfried Zaha helped force & Hove Albion to a 1-1 draw in Monday’s English Premier League fixture.

Having secured a 0-0 draw at in their last outing, Roy Hodgson’s men hosted the Seagulls with the ambition of continuing their resurgence in the English topflight.

However, Neal Maupay fired into the top corner after 54 minutes to give the dominant visitors a well-deserved lead.

But with 14 minutes left to play, Zaha conjured a moment of brilliance to ensure honours were shared. He drove home a lethal shot into the top-left corner, which gave Mathew Ryan no chance.

Wilf cuts inside and smashes it into the roof of the net with an absolute rocket!



GET IN!!



🦅 1-1 🐦 #CPFC | #CRYBHA — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) December 16, 2019

He saw every minute of action and recorded 53 touches, five key dribbles and was fouled on five occasions. Also, the Cote d’Ivoire star contributed two crosses, 30 passes and a passing accuracy of 73.3 percent.

For Jordan Ayew, he made three dribbles, one key pass, one shot, 30 passes at an accuracy of 83.3 percent. ’s Cheikhou Kouyate featured for 67 minutes before making way for Max Meyer.

Article continues below

The draw means that Crystal Palace, who are now unbeaten in their last four games are ninth in the log with 23 points from 17 encounters.

They are guests of on December 21, while Brighton welcome to the Falmer Stadium.