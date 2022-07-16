Zaha should take Mourinho opportunity if it comes

Crystal Palace could cash in on their talisman who has one year left to run on his current deal

When last season ended with a 1-0 win over beleaguered Manchester United, Crystal Palace and Patrick Vieira knew they could start the next campaign without a couple of star performers from 2021/22.

Conor Gallagher would return to parent club Chelsea after a broadly successful loan deal at Selhurst Park and Wilfried Zaha, their talisman for many years.

The midfielder always had ambitions of returning to Stamford Bridge and proving his worth, so the 22-year-old was unlikely to return to South London unless Thomas Tuchel deemed him surplus to requirements across town.

In Zaha’s case, fear outweighed any hope or expectation.

The wide attacker has never shied away from admitting he hopes for a big transfer away from Selhurst Park and almost got his wish in the summer of 2019 when Arsenal looked to prise him away from their London rivals.

That transfer never materialised and the Gunners opted for countryman Nicolas Pepe instead, a call that could be classified as an unmitigated disaster for club and player.

With Pepe reportedly set to depart North London after three years at the Emirates, that ship has sailed for Zaha with Mikel Arteta at the helm and the club intent on prioritising signings below 25 and yet to hit their prime.

So, what gives for Palace’s star man?

As explained recently in GOAL’s month-long series — Zaha: What does the future hold? — the attacker’s precarious contract situation means Vieira would be looking over his shoulder throughout the summer.

Admittedly, at the time of writing, there were little or no rumours regarding a departure or an extension but the recent reports of a switch to Roma are gathering pace.

Vieira has come out to play down those links, instead praising the 29-year-old’s commitment since returning to pre-season training.

“It’s just a report I think. We are in a period where there is a lot of speculation regarding players,” the 1998 World Cup winner stated.

“What is important for me and the football club is that Wilfried Zaha came back on time and he is working well to have a good season.

“What goes on in the papers, it is difficult for us to control. What I know is that he is happy in our football club and he is looking forward to the new season at our football club.”

Of course, the aforementioned remarks are par for the course from a manager whose star player’s future is in doubt. However, the Frenchman must have doubts over Zaha’s availability for their Premier League opening fixture with Arsenal on August 5.

The new campaign is less than a month away, leaving the Eagles in a position of having to replace their most important player with a few weeks of the summer window to run.

As it stands, none of the English top-flight sides are showing real interest in the Ivory Coast international and the lure of playing for Jose Mourinho could appeal to a player who turns 30 in November and could leave for nothing in 12 months.

In truth, the 29-year-old could opt to wait one more year to survey his options if he does not agree to a new deal with the Eagles but aiding Roma’s ascent in Serie A and an ambition to play in Europe could do the trick in the current window.

Mourinho’s men look to be on the up after a mixed first half of last season and claimed the maiden Europa Conference League by defeating Feyenoord in the decider. That success already promised Europa League football in 2022/23 but a sixth-place finish in Serie A hitherto guaranteed participation in Europe’s secondary club competition.

It may not be as prestigious as Champions League football Zaha craves, but undoubtedly a higher level than featuring for Palace in England.

The Ivorian has recovered from that underwhelming 2019/20 season to record double figures in goals in three successive campaigns in the Premier League, and there is arguably nothing left to achieve in South London for the Eagles legend.

It will not be what Palace fans want to hear — and they will hope Zaha’s tight relationship with Vieira keeps him for one more year at least — but a developing likelihood suggests player and club could go their separate ways after 12 seasons altogether.