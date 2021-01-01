Zaha out as Eze headlines Crystal Palace squad for Leeds United

The Cote d’Ivoire international will play no part when the Eagles take on the Peacocks on Monday evening

Wilfried Zaha has been ruled out of Crystal Palace’s Premier League clash with Leeds United on Monday night.

The 28-year-old limped off in the 58th minute of the Eagles’ 2-1 triumph at Newcastle United owing to a hamstring injury that will rule him out for weeks.

"We don't know how long it's going to keep him out but he certainly won't be available for this game and it could even be much longer than that,” manager Roy Hodgson told the media.

"You never know with these hamstring injuries, Wilf is incredible in terms of recovery so I wouldn't want to put a definite timeline on it.

"But it is a muscle strain and all muscle strains take time to heal."

As a result of this, he will not be available when the Eagles take on Marcelo Bielsa’s Magpies at Elland Road.

Meanwhile, Ghana international Jordan Ayew and English midfielder of Nigerian descent Eberechi Eze have been handed a place in Hodgson’s starting XI for the crunch league showdown, while Senegalese star Cheikhou Kouyate will be aiming to start from the bench.

For Ghanaian midfielder Jeffrey Schlupp, he has been kept out of the squad owing to a thigh setback.

With 29 points from 22 games played so far in the 2020-21 campaign, the Selhurst Park giants are 13th in the English elite division log, while Leeds United occupy 11th spot having garnered 29 points with a game less.

Before his recent injury woes, Zaha boasts nine Premier League goals with two assists this season.