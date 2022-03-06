Zaha: My combination with Schlupp was the difference for Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha has attributed the team’s 2-0 Premier League win against Wolverhampton Wanderers to his understanding with Jeffrey Schlupp.

The Ivory Coast winger pulled another great display in the game at Molineux as he scored the second goal from the penalty spot. It was Jean-Philippe Mateta who put the Eagles ahead in the 19th minute before Zaha, powered home from the penalty spot after Ghana’s Schlupp had been fouled inside the box in the 34th minute.

Zaha has outlined his combination with Michael Olise and Schlupp allowed them to enjoy too much space in their respective wings and hence troubling the home team.

“The main thing is Jeff’s [Schlupp’s] movement on the inside,” Zaha told SkySports after the game as quoted by the club’s official website. “So once where he moves I do the opposite and it gives me a bit of space. It worked today.

“You’re seeing what Michael’s doing on the far side so it’s nice we have so many different options and so many different players that can impact the game. It’s an enjoyable team to be a part of.

“We just have to keep our heads down and take every game as it comes, because there’s no easy game in the Prem. Today, second half, I literally feel like I ran the whole half and didn’t touch the ball! So it’s hard work but we need to keep doing what we’re doing.”

On what Palace got right at Molineux, Zaha explained: “We knew we had to have a fast start. I’m happy we managed to take the lead and kick on from there. It was a difficult game.

“It was mainly the team performance. In the second half, they put on pressure and pressure and we had not to cave in. I think the fact we worked so hard together managed to get us the three points today.”

The 29-year-old Zaha has now scored nine goals in the top-flight so far in this campaign after managing 23 appearances and raking in 1932 minutes of play.

He will hope to keep his starting role when the Eagles take on Manchester City in their next league assignment at Selhurst Park Stadium on Monday, March 14.