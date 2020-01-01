Zaha: Crystal Palace forward's penalty claim rebuffed by former referee Gallagher

The retired referee did not think the Ivorian forward deserved to win a penalty for the Eagles during the weekend

Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher is of the opinion did not deserve to be given a penalty after Wilfried Zaha went down in Saturday's 3-1 defeat at .

The 27-year old Ivorian was challenged by Seamus Coleman after he won the ball back from Jordan Pickford.

The referee of the day David Coote, however, waved away the claims, insisting contact was minimal, which Gallagher agrees on.

"When you look at it again Zaha puts his own legs in between Coleman's and they get tangled up," the 42-year-old said on Sky Sports.

"It's actually Zaha that puts his legs there."

"The referee is close by and he doesn't give it.

"I'd be very surprised if any referee gave a penalty for that to be honest."

Palace still got a temporary way back in after the incident, with Zaha assisting Christian Benteke for his first Premier League goal in 10 months.

They host when they return from their winter break on February 22.