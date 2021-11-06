Zaha: Cote d’Ivoire striker inspires Crystal Palace to victory over Wolves

Cote d’Ivoire striker Wilfried Zaha was among the scorers as Crystal Palace handed Wolves a 2-0 defeat in the Premier League on Saturday.

The winger opened the scoring before Conor Gallagher added another goal after the break in the matchday 11 fixture at Selhurst Park.

This was their second victory in a row after a stunning 2-0 away triumph over Manchester City. The Eagles have moved to ninth on the table heading into the international break, one place and one point below Wolves, who have seen a five-match unbeaten run come to an end.

Zaha took to the pitch for Palace against The Wanderers a day after he was left out of the Cote d’Ivoire squad for their upcoming 2022 World Cup qualifiers, on his request.

After a barren first half in England, the winger broke the deadlock in the 61st minute, pouncing on a James McArthur through ball to shoot past goalkeeper Jose Sa.

Nine minutes later, Palace had their heart in their mouth when Rayan Ait Nouri appeared to have been fouled by McArthur, drawing a penalty from referee Graham Scott.

The Eagles were, however, saved by the video assistant referees who adjudged the tackle as fair.

In the 78th minute, Gallagher made it 2-0 and put the game beyond reach for the visitors when his shot took a deflection to beat the goalkeeper.

Palace will hope to make it three wins on the spin when they play as guests of Burnley on the return of league football after the international break.

Zaha, who lasted the duration of Saturday’s game, was not the only African in action on the day.

Like the Ivorian, Senegal ace Cheikhou Kouyate played the full game for Patrick Vieira’s side, while Ghana duo Jeffrey Schlupp and Jordan Ayew came on in the 80th and 89th minutes respectively.

French youngster of Algerian and Nigerian descent Michael Olise was brought on by the winners in the 80th minute, but Nigeria target Eberechi Eze was not in the matchday squad as he continues his journey from injury.

For Wolves, Morocco centre-back Romain Saiss was in full-time action, but Cote d’Ivoire defender Willy Boly watched the match from the bench.