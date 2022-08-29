Zaha can be a deal 'without risk element' - Chadwick challenges Chelsea to go for Crystal Palace star

The Ivory Coast versatile attacker has been linked with a move to the Blues who have not had a smooth start to the season

Ex-Manchester United midfielder Luke Chadwick believes Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha can be a good signing for Chelsea.

According to the Independent, the Blues are considering signing the Ivory Coast attacker who has been a hit at Palace. He has so far scored three goals in as many Premier League matches he has played for the Eagles.

Chadwick is optimistic the versatile attacker can add quality to the Thomas Tuchel-led team in the ongoing campaign.

"Zaha’s obviously got a huge amount of affection for Crystal Palace, he has been there a long time and burst onto the scene there as a youngster before getting a move to Manchester United. It didn’t really work out at United but he’s the top man at Palace," the now 41-year-old told Caught Offside.

"He has played in the Premier League for a long time and I think he could hit the ground running for a top club, it is a deal without the same kind of risk element as when you sign a player from outside this league.

"Chelsea have had a mixed start to the season – it looks like Havertz and Sterling are developing quite a nice partnership up top, but I think they definitely still need to add to that."

In the 2021/22 season, Zaha scored 14 goals and provided an assist for Palace; it was his best outing in the Premier League since making his debut.

The former Red Devil midfielder concludes by suggesting the Elephant should be playing for a top team.

"It would be interesting to see if they pursue Zaha, and if he’d be interested in the move, but I think he’s a top player who’s shown he’s good enough to play for one of the top clubs in the Premier League."

The winger might once again be in the Palace team to play Brentford on Tuesday at Selhurst Park.