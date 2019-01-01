Zaha back to Man Utd? Former flop still has Ronaldo-esque potential, says ex-Palace boss

Ian Holloway, who brought the best out of a talented winger during his time at Selhurst Park, believes another chance at Old Trafford is deserved

Wilfried Zaha has still got Cristiano Ronaldo-esque potential in him, says Ian Holloway, with told to consider re-signing a winger who previously flopped at Old Trafford.

Back in 2013, Sir Alex Ferguson put a deal in place to land an exciting youngster for £10 million.

The Scot was to have departed by the time a transfer was completed, as he headed into retirement, and Zaha struggled as part of a Red Devils regression endured under David Moyes .

Loan spells at Cardiff and back at Palace were taken in before completing a permanent return to Selhurst Park.

Zaha has gone on to thrive in familiar surroundings and, at just 26 years of age, is considered to still be approaching his peak.

United have been urged to offer the international a second chance, with it likely that he would already be an established superstar on their books had Ferguson not walked away.

Ex-Palace boss Holloway told talkSPORT : “I’ve never worked with someone as talented as him.

“It was always about putting those pieces together.

“When you’ve got the amount of skill Wilfried has, it’s about when to do it.

“If they’re going to go to a 4-4-2, they should definitely sign him.

“Is [Anthony] Martial a winger or a wannabe No. 9? And do you really want to play [Marcus] Rashford in a wide left position? I think they still have got some issues to resolve.”

He added: “There was no better thing than seeing Ryan Giggs running down the wing beating people in a Manchester United shirt for years and years.

“They haven’t really got a winger anymore. Wilf was never given a proper opportunity at United.

“Sir Alex [Ferguson], I totally believe, would have loved him.

“Look at what he did for [Cristiano] Ronaldo? Wilfried has still got that in him, so if I were United I would champion him, and if not maybe might take him.”

Zaha contributed another assist for Palace on his most recent outing, as the Eagles condemned Huddersfield to relegation with a 2-0 win.

He has now teed up five efforts for grateful team-mates in the Premier League this season, while netting eight of his own.