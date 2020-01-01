Zaha assist not enough as Crystal Palace lose to Everton

The Ivorian forward had a hand in the Eagles only goal, but still ended up on the losing side

Wilfried Zaha produced his fifth Premier League assist of the season as Crystal lost 3-1 away to on Saturday.

The Eagles have been without a win since Boxing Day and a match against an improved Toffees side, who have collected the second-most points in the top-flight since Carlo Ancelotti took charge, was always going to be difficult.

That turned out to be the case with Bernard giving the hosts an 18th-minute lead.

More teams

Palace went on to equalise six minutes after the break, when Zaha’s fine pass found Christian Benteke who buried a low shot which goalie Jordan Pickford failed to handle.

51: What a way to mark his 100th PL appearance for Palace! Zaha set him loose and Christian fired under Pickford!



🔵 1-1 🦅#CPFC | #EVECRY — F.C. (@CPFC) February 8, 2020

Everton regained the lead thanks to a strike from Richarlison before Dominic Calvert-Lewin made the win safe with a late goal.

Zaha lasted the entire game, registering 56 touches, 24 accurate passes (85.7%) and three successful dribbles from five.

Another African to feature was international Jordan Ayew, who was also on for 90 minutes, had 50 touches, 21 accurate passes (95.5%) and more successful dribbles (seven from nine) than Zaha.

Article continues below

Senegalese midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate came on for Joel Ward in the 79th minute.

Palace remain in 14th place, six points away from the relegation zone.

They will next host at Selhurst Park in a fortnight's time.