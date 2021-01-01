Zablon Amanaka: Former Harambee Stars defender died of cardiomyopathy

The retired defender was found dead at his Kasarani home before the examination was conducted to reveal what killed him

Former Harambee Stars defender Zablon Amanaka died due to cardiomyopathy, it has been revealed.

The disease - that is either acquired or is hereditary - makes it difficult for the heart to pump blood to various parts of the body.

According to Amanaka's brother, James Baraza, after an examination done by Dorothy Njeru at St Francis Community Hospital mortuary, Amanaka was confirmed to have succumbed to the condition.

The retired defender was found at his his Maji Mazuri home in Kasarani on Friday, and it is thought that he passed away three days earlier after he could not be reached by phone.

"According to the pathologist, the disease reduces oxygen flow in the body. He may have struggled with breathing difficulties before succumbing since he was alone in the house and could not get help immediately, " Baraza said as was quoted by Nation Sport .

"We are really shocked by his death because he was very healthy. He has never complained of breathing difficulty or any heart condition before. Maybe it came about due to life pressures, which he might have been grappling with."

AFC Leopards legend Boniface Ambani paid a glowing tribute to his teammate at Tusker Wazee.

"In life you make friends, others become allies and turn from friendship to brotherhood. The lion himself. The lion of Judah. ZabbeZabbe. Who will I celebrate my goals at Tusker Wazee with? Devastating. You gave me my 1st professional opportunity in The Sultanate of Oman. God," said Ambani.

Since he retired, Amanaka moved around the country as he engaged in the development of grassroots football as he also played for the Tusker Wazee team.

He also played for the Brewers, Thika United, AFC Leopards, Sofapaka, Mahakama FC and Kenya Pipeline in the Premier League before he moved outside the country and turned out for Saint-Michel United of Seychelles, Anse Reunion FC and La Passe FC, and Bosnia’s Zeljeznicar as well as India’s East Bengal Club.

Baraza confirmed they have started the burial plans before Amanaka is laid to rest in Vihiga County on a date that is yet to be confirmed.