Youssef Ait Bennasser: Bordeaux sign Monaco midfielder on loan

The Morocco international will spend the 2019-20 season with the Girondins after leaving Stade Louis II temporarily

side have announced the signing of Youssef Ait Bennasser from on a season-long loan.

The 23-year-old was snapped up by the Monegasques in 2016 on the back of his impressive performances for the Thistles, where he made 33 league appearances during his one-year stay with the side.

But the international failed to secure regular playing time with the Stade Louis II outfit, featuring only in 13 league games.

In search of regular playing time, Ait Bennasser returned on loan to Nancy and had spells with and Saint Etienne.

On Friday, the Girondins confirmed the arrival of the Algerian midfielder after a successful medical.

Ait Bennasser will link up with his compatriot Yassine Benrahou, Mozambique’s Mexer, ’s Samuel Kalu, Guinea’s Francois Kamano, duo of Youssouf Sabaly and Younousse Sankhare at Matmut Atlantique.

Heureux de rejoindre un club tel que @girondins. Un nouveau chapitre commence ✍️ pic.twitter.com/uVowjT0AgD — Y. Ait Bennasser (@YAitbennasser) August 30, 2019

The midfielder could make his debut for Bordeaux when they take on in a league game on Saturday.