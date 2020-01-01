‘You’re a brilliant and astute leader’ – Bolo hails Simba SC’s Onyango

The Kenya international completed the move to the Tanzanian giants and the former K’Ogalo official has praised the defender

Former treasurer Sally Bolo has described Joash Onyango as a brilliant and astute leader.

The defender joined Simba SC of from Gor Mahia and Bolo believes the Dar es Salaam team will greatly benefit from his attitude and character.

Onyango, 27, became the third player the Tanzanian 2020 treble winners signed in the ongoing August transfer window after he signed a two-year deal.

He is also the latest player to leave the Kenyan Premier League ( ) side for regional rivals Simba.

Dan Sserunkuma, Meddie Kagere, and Francis Kahata are the other players to cross the border and join Wekundu wa Msimbazi in the recent past.

“Joash, I am very proud of your accomplishments, and the hard work you have always shown time and time again during your stay at the club and at national level,” Bolo said in his farewell message for the Harambee Stars defender.

“You are a brilliant player with a keen eye for teamwork and astute leadership.

“As you join Simba SC, we sincerely wish you all the best, may you continue to play with passion, display great wisdom on and off the pitch.

“You always accorded me immense support, and for that, I am very grateful. Your exemplary attitude and character will definitely be an asset.”

Meanwhile, former attacking midfielder Boniface Muchiri has described Onyango as the toughest opponent he ever encountered.

The two faced off majorly in the KPL matches with Tusker and Gor Mahia becoming the latest big rivals for the league title.

“Much respect man. Your hard work and dedication are amazing, toughest opponent I have ever played against,” Muchiri said in a post on his Facebook page.

“Sky is the limit Joash and all the best big man.”

Onyango is the third signing Simba have so far acquired. Bernard Morrison, whose move remains a controversial transaction since it is being contested by Yanga SC, was the first player to be confirmed by Wekundu wa Msimbazi.

Charles Ilamfia from Kinondoni Municipal Council (KMC FC) was the second player as he was brought on board to give more of a challenge to captain John Bocco and the Golden Boot winner Meddie Kagere in the striking department.

Simba are strengthening in a bid to be ready for continental football next season as well as defending the and the league title.