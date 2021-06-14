'Your work is shameful' - Zidane snaps at journalist over Real Madrid departure

The Frenchman was in no mood to answer questions about his decision to leave Santiago Bernabeu when cornered by reporters in Vallecas

Zinedine Zidane has snapped back at a Spanish journalist for asking questions over the acrimonious nature of his Real Madrid departure, stating: "your work is shameful".

Zidane took the decision to step down from his role as head coach at Santiago Bernabeu following Real's trophyless 2020-21 campaign.

The Frenchman, who guided the club to three successive Champions League crowns in his first stint in charge between 2016 and 2018, has since written an open letter explaining why he chose to cut short his contract.

What did Zidane say in the open letter?

Zidane criticised club president Florentino Perez for failing to support him during Real's worst period of form last season, while also expressing his belief that his previous work for the club had been disregarded.

"I’m leaving because I feel the club no longer has the faith in me I need, nor the support to build something in the medium or long term," the 48-year-old's message to supporters read.

"I understand football and I know the demands of a club like Real Madrid. I know when you don’t win, you have to leave. But with this a very important thing has been forgotten, everything I built day-to-day has been forgotten, what I brought to my relationships with the players, with the 150 people who work with and around the team.

"I want there to be respect for what we have achieved together. I would have liked my relationship with the club and the president over the past few months to have been a little different to that of other coaches."

Zidane's clash with the media

Zidane was quizzed on the letter while in Vallecas to watch his son Luca play for Rayo Vallecano in the Spanish Segunda play-offs at the weekend.

A journalist from Directo Gol asked him: "Mister, how are you? How is everything going? You left Real Madrid badly with the letter."

Zidane then responded angrily, saying: "Are you going to follow me with the same questions? Really, your work is shameful. You know me and I know you.

"You stop recording and you come here to talk to me."

The former Real manager was then seen grabbing the reporter in question and talking to him as they walked away from the cameras.

What did Zidane achieve in his second spell at Real?

Zidane returned to the Bernabeu in March 2019 following the Blancos' swift decline in his absence, and quickly managed to steady the ship.

He delivered the club's first La Liga title since 2017 in his first full season back at the helm, along with the Supercopa de Espana.

However, the 2020-21 campaign was far less successful for Real, who finished second to arch-rivals Atletico Madrid in La Liga and exited the Champions League at the semi-final stage after being outclassed by eventual winners Chelsea.

