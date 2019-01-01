Younousse Sankhare: Bordeaux suspends Senegal midfielder

The African star has been handed a precautionary suspension by the Girondins and was barred from Thursday’s training session

club have suspended Younousse Sankhare for a week, for no official reason.

Sankhare became aware of the development on Thursday after he was unable to access the club’s parking lot and locker rooms.

The 29-year-old had appeared to be out of Paulo Sousa’s plans for the 2019-20 season after he was dropped from their opening four league games of the season.

He was expected to leave the club before the close of the transfer window alongside Thomas Carrique, Paul Baysse and Jonathan Cafu, but his move to collapsed due to financial issues.

Au terme du mercato, et comme le prévoit la Charte du football professionnel, la Direction du Football des Girondins de Bordeaux a pris la décision de réintégrer dans le groupe mis à la disposition de Paulo Sousa, les joueurs qui devaient être transférés et ne l’ont pas été. pic.twitter.com/bKH5L0Z93v — FC Girondins de Bordeaux (@girondins) September 5, 2019

While Cafu, Baysse and Carrique returned to training with the Girondins on Thursday, 20 Minutes reported Sankhare was barred and summoned to a meeting that had his agent, club president Frederic Longuepee and a bailiff in attendance.

The situation leaves the future of the former and PSG midfielder in doubt as he awaits his fate at the end of the suspension next Thursday.

Sankhare, a former youth international, made his debut in 2015 and has played seven matches so far for the Teranga Lions.