Youcef Atal nets winner to help Nice past Strasbourg

The Algeria international scored his third goal for Patrick Vieira’s men to help them return to winning ways at Allianz Riviera

Youcef Atal scored the only goal as secured a 1-0 win over in Sunday’s French encounter.

After back-to-back defeats to and , the Eaglets returned to winning ways with the Algerian defender playing a pivotal role.

Atal who joined the side from Kortrijk last summer found the back of the net in the 20th minute.

In the 89th minute, both sides lost a man each after referee Eric Wattellier showed a straight red card to Danilo and Samuel Grandsir.

Article continues below

The victory has seen the Eaglets move to the seventh spot in the log after gathering 40 points from 27 games.

The Algerian who has now scored three goals for Patrick Vieira’s men this term featured for the entire duration of the game while international Lebo Mothiba who ended with the losing side was replaced in the 77th minute.

Atal will look to continue with the impressive form when Nice take on in their next league game on March 10.