'You have to leave it behind' - New Monaco boss Moreno keen to move on from Luis Enrique spat

The Ligue 1 side's new coach was accused of being "disloyal" by his former boss but is keen to move on after taking up a role in France's top flight

Robert Moreno wants to put his departure as boss and subsequent fallout with Luis Enrique behind him after being unveiled as the new head coach of side .

The 42-year-old served as an assistant for La Roja until Luis Enrique stepped down in June to care for his young daughter Xana, who died in August following a battle with bone cancer.

Moreno took charge permanently at that point and oversaw Spain's qualification for , but Luis Enrique returned in November and did not appoint his former deputy to his staff due to an apparent disagreement.

The former Barcelona boss accused Moreno of being "disloyal" last month, claims the latter described as "ugly and unfair".

Speaking two days on from being appointed as Leonardo Jardim's successor at Monaco, Moreno - who previously worked with Luis Enrique at , and - was keen to draw a line under the matter.

"I spent nine wonderful years at his side," he said at Monday's unveiling news conference. "I only have thanks. What happened a few weeks ago is already in the past.

"I have been a coach for 28 years. Since I was 14, I have been training and now the important thing is this presentation. The past is there, but you have to leave it behind."

Moreno has never previously managed a professional club but insists he is aware of what it requires to be successful.

"I have always been involved in the whole training process," he said. "I used to do all that before, so my processes will not change.

"I will give the talks, analyse the opposition, talk to my players. I am used to this.

"We all want to win and to achieve the best for the club. Our main objective here must be to improve every day. If we do that we will be able to reach our main aims."

Moreno's first game in charge is a Coupe de clash with on Saturday, before returning to Ligue 1 action with a trip to the following weekend.

Article continues below

Monaco have been tipped to bolster their squad ahead in the January transfer window, but the new coach was unwilling to discuss any specific targets.

"I will not make it public - that would be disrespectful to my players," he said. "Monaco have a large squad but we have to be attentive to the market to find good players.

"But I am not going to highlight particular positions [to strengthen] in public."