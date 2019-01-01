'You have to be a team' - Mourinho highlights Tottenham unity in Wolves win

Spurs have four wins out of five in the league under their new boss, who feels that the squad's sense of togetherness has been key to their revival.

Jose Mourinho feels 's rebuilt team spirit is key to their improved form.

Jan Vertonghen's injury-time header earned a 2-1 win at on Sunday that moved Spurs within three points of fourth-placed in the Premier League table.

Mourinho's men have taken 12 points from a possible 15 since he succeeded the sacked Mauricio Pochettino, with Tottenham also progressing to the last 16 of the .

Wolves were unfortunate to see their 11-game unbeaten league run end as Mourinho revelled in his side's new-found unity.

"Sometimes football is strange," Mourinho told a news conference. "It could have been the same game but, without that goal, Wolves would be one point ahead of us and we would not be so happy. But a winning team starts with that mentality.

"The concept of a team is that base for a team that is capable of winning. This match is the perfect example of a match that only a team can win. You have to be a team.

"It's one of these victories where quality is not enough. If you are not a team, a real team in the sense of what the word 'team' means, it's impossible.

"They [Wolves] are very, very good. I said that before the match, and I say the same after the match. They are a very good team and very difficult to play against."

Sometimes you just gotta grind it out. Love a late winner for a massive 3 points away from home #COYS pic.twitter.com/1Bvcd5dNyb — Harry Kane (@HKane) December 15, 2019

Paulo Gazzaniga made a key save at 1-1, repelling Romain Saiss' goalbound header and earning praise from Mourinho.

"Magic hands. Again, it's important in that situation," Mourinho said of Hugo Lloris' deputy.

"My father played in this stadium against Wolves in the UEFA Cup as goalkeeper. He was always telling me, a goalkeeper of a top team had to be different to the others because the goalkeeper of a top team doesn't have 10 saves to make.

"You have one, but when the one comes, the magic hands have to be there, and Paulo did it for us."

Wolves slipped to eighth after their first defeat in any competition since October, but Nuno Espirito Santo was proud of his side.

"Some mistakes, but I'm very proud of the way we performed. We keep on going," he told reporters.

"Okay, we didn't get the result we wanted, but we did what we wanted to do. We keep on going to the next one."