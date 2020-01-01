Yikpe promises to deliver for Yanga SC, Nchimbi assesses coach Eymael

The towering Ivorian striker hopes to add onto his tally of two goals once he takes to the field again

Yanga SC striker Gnamien Yikpe has promised to deliver when the Vodacom Premier League (VPL) resumes.

Yikpe has not settled at the club he joined in January from but he is hopeful he will be able to do so once football action resumes in the country.

The Ivorian striker has scored just two goals for the Wananchi.

“I have been seen as a man who has failed to do the job but that assertion has no place because I was still a new player at the club. When the league will resume, I think I will be better than the short period before,” Yikpe told Mwanaspoti.

“My objective is to see that Yanga are doing better and I urge the fans to remain patient because good things from the team and me are coming.”

Yikpe has at times found himself at the receiving end as fans criticise him but he says such action will not deter his ambitions for the club.

“I am not feeling the pressure from the fans but what they are saying just motivates me and pushes me to do even more in the matches that remain ahead,” he added.

Reports have been indicating the striker might leave the record Tanzanian champions but he has moved to dismiss the claims.

“I have no plans to sever my association with Yanga any time soon,” Yikpe concluded.

Meanwhile, Ditram Nchimbi has made his assessment of the club's head coach Luc Eymael. Nchimbi has enjoyed a good amount of playtime under the Belgian coach.

“Initially, I was playing as a centre-forward but in the recent past, I have been playing as a winger or an attacking midfielder,” Nchimbi told Mwanaspoti too.

“What I understand, the coach is a man who likes to make all players look equal but the one who will be better in the last three days before a match is the one who is likely going to start.

“He is a simple guy but predicting which player will start in what match sometimes becomes very hard.”

Nchimbi, who signed from Polisi in December, reveals his perception of the club supporters.

“Our fans are different from their European counterparts. They are not patient and will always call for three points and if the team fails to do so then they see it a big failure,” the former Azam FC striker explained.

Nchimbi was the first VPL star to net a hat-trick this season when he helped Polisi Tanzania draw 3-3 against Yanga in October. He states why joining a bigger club is sometimes a hard call to make.

“Before joining big teams, a lot is always said and many are quick to point at players who came and failed to deliver,” he concluded.

Nchimbi and his fellow competitors are likely to return onto the pitch in June after the government directed sports activities to start then.