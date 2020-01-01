Yikpe an average player for Yanga SC, Kagere best VPL foreign star - Busungu

The former Wananchi star says if he decides to return to football he is sure he is better than the Ivorian forward signed in January

Former Yanga SC forward Malimi Busungu has claimed Gnamien Yikpe is an average player and should not be at the club.

Yikpe was signed from in the January transfer window and Busungu says he is yet to understand how the club ended up acquiring his services in the first place.

The Ivorian has not yet stamped his authority on Luc Eymael's starting XI with competition against David Molinga making it even harder.

Unlike Bernard Morrison who arrived at the same time as Yikpe, the Ghanaian broke into the team seamlessly and his performances have made him a fan favourite.

“There is one player who when I see, I am angered completely. He is [Gnamien] Yikpe. I have never come close to understanding him at all. He is an average player and if I decide to return to football now, I am sure I am miles ahead of him,” Busungu told Mwanaspoti.

“How was he signed in the first place?”

Busungu, who also played for Coastal Union, Kagera Sugar, Lipuli FC and JKT says Meddie Kagere of Simba SC and Mtibwa Sugar's Jaffary Kibaya are the best players in VPL now.

“It is hard to state who is the player I regard most now but for the local lads, I will pick [Jaffary] Kibaya of Mtibwa Sugar. For the foreign players, I have come to love [Meddie] Kagere and even a small child would tell you how good he is,” the 28-year old forward explained.

Busungu also picked a player he lived to fear during his playing times.

“There was a defender [George Michael Osei] at Ruvu Shooting and I mortally lived to fear him. During my time at Coastal Union, there is a point he broke someone's leg just in front of me,” he added.

Busungu also said Yanga enjoyed the best team while he was serving the record Tanzanian champions.

“During my time at Yanga, the team was excellent but I cannot point out the most outstanding player as we were good,” he said.

“For one to get a starting position he had to work extra hard and for that reason, I am not in a position to state who was excellent.”

Busungu further revealed why he left football, and ventured into Agri-business, at quite a young age.

“When my contract with Yanga ended and there were no talks held to extend it, I had to leave the club. I left for Lipuli and the first season was good but my second season turned bad after the departure of the then club chairman [Ramadhan] Maano,” he said.

“Maano was a good leader and used to listen carefully to issues raised by players. He could even get his own money to help you out.

“Times were hard and we could even go for three months without pay. After back and forth meetings with the club with no signs of a financial breakthrough, I left the club and football and decided to venture into farming.”