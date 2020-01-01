Yidah: Nairobi City Stars-bound midfielder leaves Kariobangi Sharks

The star has served the Eastlands side for the past five seasons and has now left with a number of KPL teams chasing his signature

Kenyan midfielder Sven Yidah has confirmed his departure from Kenyan Premier League ( ) side .

Yidah has served the Eastlands side since 2016 when they were playing in the National Super League [NSL] and helped them earn promotion to the top-tier in 2017.

He has been linked with a number of Premier League sides but Nairobi City Stars, according to close sources for Goal, have been seen as his probable destination.

Nairobi City Stars are strengthening their team as they hope to return even stronger after their promotion to the KPL.

At Kariobangi Sharks, Yidah won the FKF in 2018 and was part of the squad that participated in their maiden campaign in the Caf Confederation Cup.

They were eliminated by of in the first round though. In 2019, they also fought hard and reached the FKF Shield Cup final but lost to Premier League rivals .

“My time at Kariobangi Sharks FC has come to an end today [Thursday],” Yidah announced on his Facebook page.

“I am grateful for the support I have received from management, coaching staff, my fellow players and our fans throughout the time that I have been here.

“From January 2016 when I joined this project we have done a lot together. I am happy to be part of the history-making teams that saw us earn promotion to the Premier League, winning the first major trophy in the FKF Shield Cup and many other great things, together.

“I have learned a lot as a player from this family and for this reason, I wish the club all the best in the future.”

Yidah’s exit comes on the same day Michael Bodo was confirmed at . The two have been teammates at Kariobangi Sharks and their exit could be a beginning of more departures.

The Nairobi club was lucky to remain in the Premier League after struggles for better results in the 2019/20 season. Various reports have indicated head coach William Muluya could also leave after failing to replicate good performances last season as was the case in the previous campaigns.

In the previous transfer windows, Kariobangi Sharks lost Duke Abuya who had become a dependable team player. The forward left for Nkana FC of Zambia and won the Super League title in his maiden season.