The Cote d’Ivoire and Argentina greats played together at Camp Nou for three seasons and struck a strong friendship on and off the field

Akhmat Grozny assistant manager Yaya Toure has tagged Lionel Messi “a special player” following his departure from Barcelona this summer.

The Blaugrana confirmed this week that the Argentina international would leave the Catalan outfit after negotiations over a new deal fell apart.

Although the 34-year-old was set to accept a deal that would see his wage slashed by 50 percent, albeit, the 26-time Spanish kings' financial status made it an impossible mission for them to register him for the 2021-22 campaign without reducing their wage bill significantly.

And the former Cote d’Ivoire international, who came up with the six-time Ballon d'Or winner from AS Monaco, took the opportunity to say farewell to his former team-mate, who he claims would take his “magic anywhere”.

“It is very emotional to see you say goodbye to your dream club FC Barcelona,” Toure wrote on his Instagram handle.

“It was my dream as a young child to play for Barca and to be able to play with you has made it so much more special.

“What a special player you are, no other player has given so much joy, so many unforgettable moments and so much success to one club.

“Thank you my friend for bringing us so much happiness. I am sure you will bring your magic to anywhere you go! Leo Messi.”

Alongside Messi during his spell at Camp Nou which spanned from 2007 to 2010, Toure won the Champions League, Uefa Super Cup, Fifa Club World Cup, Supercopa de Espana, Copa del Rey and two Spanish top-flight titles.

Meanwhile, Messi was in tears at his final press conference as a Barcelona player, as he confirmed the possibility of joining Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain.

"I gave everything for this club from the first day I arrived to the last,” he told media.

“I never imagined having to say goodbye as I didn't think about it. What's clear is I did everything possible, and they (Barca) couldn't do it because of La Liga.

"I love this club. Without seeing the fans for over a year-and-a-half has been very hard. If I had imagined it [his leaving speech] I would've imagined the Camp Nou full and being able to say goodbye properly."