Yassine Bounou: Sevilla snap up Morocco goalkeeper on loan from Girona

The 28-year-old has returned to the Spanish top-flight to spend the 2019-20 season at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium

goalkeeper Yassine Bounou has joined on loan for the 2019-20 campaign from Segunda Division club .

The White and Reds also hold the option to make the 28-year-old’s stay permanent at the end of the season.

Bounou’s signing comes as reinforcement for Sevilla following the departure of Sergio Rico to PSG on Sunday.

The Morocco international was a regular fixture for Girona last season with fine displays between the sticks, but his contributions were not enough to stop the Catalans from relegation from .

Earlier this summer, the Canada-born goalkeeper represented Morocco at the 2019 , where he played three matches before their Round of 16 exit in