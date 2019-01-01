Yappets Mokua responds to Hansel Ochieng expected move to AFC Leopards

Ochieng is apparently on Ingwe's transfer wishlist but Mokua claims they have not made any formal approach

chairman Yappets Mokua has clarified that they are yet to receive any official approach from AFC for striker Hansel Ochieng.

Speaking to Goal, Mokua said they have not been approached for any of their players by any club since allowing Patrick Otieno to join .

Ingwe were interested in signing Ochieng last season but the negotiations stalled and finally broke down at the final phase. However, Mokua is open for a fresh offer from the 13-time Kenyan Premier League ( ) side.

"For now we have not received any move from the Leopards side signaling renewed interest for the player. You know they have been in the process of holding their club elections and maybe they could make another move after settling the election dust," Mokua said.

"They had expressed the desire to sign him last season but they never agreed on some contractual terms with the player and that meant the move collapsed."

Ochieng scored six goals for the Bungoma-based side that finished last season sitting 12th with 39 points.

The chairman further revealed that they are looking forward to beefing up their squad with players from the lower leagues and youth prospects from local schools. Nzoia Sugar has traditionally used the local school system to scout and develop talent.

The club will hold trials at the start of next month.