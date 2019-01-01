Yappets Mokua opposes venue change for Nzoia Sugar and AFC Leopards

The club is adamant that the Mumias Sports Complex is Nzoia Sugar’s alternative home ground to Sudi Stadium

chairman Yappets Mokua has opposed the Premier League decision to shift their match venue against AFC to Bukhungu Stadium.

Initially, Nzoia Sugar were to host Ingwe at Mumias Sports Complex on May 1 but the has shifted the venue to Kakamega. The KPL changed the venue because of the expected live coverage at Bukhungu Stadium which will also stage another match pitting Kakamega and .

“Kenya Premier League has not been fair to us, they have behaved like a dictatorial governor as they can not insist that the match should be played at Bukhungu just because the match is expected to go live. I have no problem with the live coverage but we are the host team so we are supposed to pick the match venue,” Mokua told Goal.

Mokua added that their decision to oppose the KPL move has been due to the expenses the team will incur if they have to play at Bulkhungu.

“The league managing body should understand that Nzoia Sugar has little resources and can not afford to incur extra expenses just because the match venue has been shifted. They should be considerate and have the match played at Mumias Sports Complex,” he added.

Initially, Mumias Complex had been banned by the Stadia Safety and Security Committee (SSSC) but Mokua revealed that the suspension had been lifted after the inspection of the stadium on Monday. The chair added that they informed the KPL through writing that their alternative home ground had been given permission to host the match.

“SSSC sent a member who came and approved that Mumias can host any match of any level. And we also informed the KPL of the decision of the committee so I do not understand why exactly they are pushing to move the match to Kakamega,” Mokua added.

AFC Leopards and Nzoia Sugar drew 1-1 in their first match this season.