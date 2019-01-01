Yappets Mokua: Chemelil Sugar's luck will come to an end against Nzoia

Nzoia have only managed to pick up points against their fellow Millers twice since 2017

chairman Yappets Mokua is confident that his team will finally post a win against Sugar on Saturday.

They have never won a single match against the Millers in the last two years but Mokua believes that the Kenyan Premier League ( ) match at Sudi Stadium will help them put an end to the poor record. The chairman added that Chemelil Sugar have been fortunate in their previous matches both home and away.

“Every team has a bogey team and most of the time these teams ride on luck to prevail upon the [other] teams and we believe that this time around their luck will ultimately come to an end,” Mokua told Goal in an exclusive interview.

Lawrence Juma, a former Nzoia Sugar player placed his hopes on the ability of the coaching staff to help the team do well against their visitors.

“For more than 10 years this match has presented its own share of challenges but with a good mentality and stable technical bench. I believe there will be a change of fortune tomorrow (Saturday) and we shall win, God-willing” Juma hoped.

Nzoia Sugar have only managed to pick up points from their ties against Chemelil Sugar twice in the last six meetings between themselves, and that was when the matches ended 0-0 in September 2017 and May 2018. The other four matches were won by Chemelil.

Nzoia Sugar are in 11th position and have 29 points, one more than the 13th placed Chemelil Sugar but the latter have played one more match.