Yappets Mokua directs the blame to Kenya Premier League after walkover handed to AFC Leopards

Nzoia Sugar and Kenya Premier League tussled over the venue which should have hosted the match pitting them against AFC Leopards

chairman Yappets Mokua has claimed that the Premier League ( ) was not fair in how they handled their aborted match against AFC .

Nzoia Sugar failed to show up at Bukhungu Stadium as they insisted that the venue for that match should have been Mumias Sports Complex.

Their failure to honour the match forced the KPL to hand Ingwe a walkover with two goals and three points. But Mokua has protested the move, saying the league managing body is to blame for its handling of the issue.

The KPL went on to fine the Millers Sh1 Million for forfeiting the match .

“Did they fine when they failed to honour their match against ? Did they approve Mumias Sports Complex on Monday for the match on Wednesday?” Mokua answered when asked by Goal about the situation.

"So, it is unfair for Jack Oguda (the KPL Chief Executive Officer) who is a member of the Stadia Safety and Security Committee (SSSC) to claim that he did not receive the report approving the stadium.

“KPL has not been fair to us because we had already gotten the approval that the match should be played at Mumias which is our alternative home ground. We were the host team and we had the mandate to choose the venue for our match against AFC Leopards."

Mokua agreed that he does not support any team dropping points just because they do not honour their matches, but went on to back his side to bounce back from Wednesday's fiasco and register good results in the coming matches.

“It is not good dropping points in that manner but at the end of the day, we feel that the league managers were totally unfair in how they handled the matter. We as a team will continue fighting in the remaining matches and hope that we hit our targets,” he added.

Nzoia Sugar will travel to Nakuru to face on May 6.