Yappets Mokua: Despite numerous challenges, Nzoia Sugar will rise

The club's stability was dealt a blow when three coaches were appointed to take charge at various points through the season

endured a mixed season in the Kenyan Premier League ( ), chairman Yappets Mokua has admitted.

Mokua said the club faced numerous challenges which made their season difficult, but also pointed out that there are aspects to celebrate from the recently-concluded campaign.

Although the Bungoma-based outfit finished last season in 12th, they had fewer points than the season before when they ended 13th.

"The answer is yes and no at the same time (whether the season was a success). Yes because we managed to dodge the relegation chop and remain a KPL club and no because we did not manage to hit our target of finishing at the top half of the table," Mokua told Goal.

Nzoia Sugar appointed Godfrey Oduor as a permanent coach to replace Nicholas Muyoti, with Edwin Sifuma acting as a caretaker in between the two tacticians.

"You know we have had challenges of our own and I am happy we were able to deal with them and chase our dreams at the same time," he explained.

"The biggest challenge was the various changes we made at the coaching level. We had experienced coaches that we approached but they were later unavailable even after promising they could join the team.

"So that was one big challenge we faced but at the end of it all, we were able to land Oduor. As you know him, he has good coaching experience and he has shown that the few months he has been with the team."

Mokua remained optimistic that good tidings lie ahead for his team.

"We hope in the next season he (Oduor) will be able to help the club achieve even better things as the management also strategize to put in place things that might be required ahead of the season," the chair included.