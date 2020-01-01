Yanga SC's Eymael accuses referee of 'pure racism' after second straight loss

The Belgian coach used his post-match interview to attack the match official who refused to shake his hand in a 1-0 defeat

Young Africans (Yanga SC) coach Luc Eymael has accused the referee who officiated their Mainland Premier League match against Azam FC for allegedly being a racist.

The agitated coach spoke in the full glare of cameras after the Tanzanian giants suffered a second straight defeat under his watch, losing 1-0 to Azam. Yanga had also lost 3-0 against Kagera Sugar.

It is during the post-match interview, where the Belgian openly accused the match official of refusing to shake his hands, saying his decision amounted to racism.

“When the referee came to me he shows me a yellow card then I want to give him my hand, then he says he doesn’t want my hand, so what are you here, because I am white, you have a problem with white people?” Eymael told reporters after the match.

“It is very bad, so even me when I will go back to , I will say , they are racist, I want to shake their hands, they don’t want my hand, I don’t want your hand, what is that, I am very upset, it is racism, pure racism, we are in 2020, you want to tell me in Belgium we don’t have black people? Is that integration?

When asked by Goal why he got agitated Eymael said: “It was about the referee and nothing much, I am in training now and we can talk later.”

Eymael, who arrived from South African club Black , is yet to win a match for Yanga and has already apologised to the fans for the bad start saying things will get better in the near future.

“I am very sorry for the fans because the kind of support they accord this great team does not deserve the team losing,” Eymael told Goal.

“I just came in, I know we have lost two matches now but I want to ask them to be patient, we are building a team and soon you will start seeing good results, the squad is good only needs small fine-tuning.”

The outcome of the match against Azam left Yanga in eighth position with 25 points, 13 less than leaders Simba SC while Azam climbed to second position with 32 points after 15 games.