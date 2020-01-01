Yanga SC vs Simba SC not the toughest matches in Tanzania - Molinga

The forward claims the Kariakoo Derby is not as hard as compared to when a big team plays a less fancied one

Striker David Molinga has claimed the Yanga SC vs Simba SC matches are not always the toughest in .

The Democratic Republic of the Congo striker, who is Yanga's lead scorer with eight goals this season, refuted assumptions by the majority of fans who think the matches involving the two most successful teams and arch-rivals are the toughest in the country.

“Many soccer lovers in Tanzania assume the toughest match is always the one that involves Yanga and Simba. That is not the truth,” Molinga told Mwanaspoti.

“That match can actually be the easiest as players would want to show how good they are thus express themselves easily.

“In a high-profile match that involves rivals, players are always positioning themselves according to plan unlike when playing a team that is at a lower level maybe.

“In matches that involve a bigger and a lower team, an opponent will always man mark you and never let you go but, in a derby, such a tactic is always not implemented.”

The striker, who has been rumoured to leave Yanga in the next transfer window, said the toughest matches he had to endure are the first ones he played after he signed for the Dar es Salaam club.

“The toughest match that I have faced was the first ones when I signed for Yanga. Initially, I was not fit enough after a long period without football which led me to add weight,” explained Molinga.

Molinga also explained why he thinks Tanzania's clubs are somewhat advanced in as far as ownership of home grounds is concerned.

“I have played in many countries and what has made Tanzania unique is the capability of each club to have their home stadium which is not the case in other countries,” added the Congolese.



“You can have like five teams actually having one stadium as their own home ground in some countries.

“In Tanzania, when you visit Ndanda, Mwadui and Mtibwa all have their home stadium and it is something good indeed.

“One thing that has to be looked at is the quality of pitches and surfaces. If that is improved everything will be good.”

Molinga also praised Tanzanians for showing love and supporting their teams when they play either at home or away.

“Another thing that is good about Tanzania is the ability of a big club like Yanga to attract a lot of supporters even when they are playing away,” he concluded.

“In a country like DR Congo, when a team is playing away, it is very hard for them to have a lot of fans travelling with them.

“In Tanzania, wherever we visit as Yanga we will surely have our fans in their numbers.”