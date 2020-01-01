Yanga SC to miss three key players as they tackle JKT Tanzania

The Jangwani Street-based giants will play their second match minus three key players on Wednesday

Young Africans (Yanga SC) will miss the services of three key players when they take on JKT in their second match of the Mainland Premier League on Wednesday.

The Jangwani Street-based giants resumed their action with a 1-0 win against Mwadui FC in a match played at Kambarage Stadium in Shinyanga on Saturday.

Ahead of their match against JKT, coach Luc Eymael has confirmed to Goal three players – captain Papy Tshishimbi, Lamine Moro, and Bernard Morrison – will not be involved in the fixture owing to various reasons.

“We will miss the services of our captain [Papy] who is out injured but recovering well and [Morrison] is yet to join the camp and will definitely come back when we return to Dar es Salaam," Eymael told Goal on Wednesday.

“We will see if Molinga makes it to the last 18 while Moro has a bruise on his knee and will not play.”

Asked on his plans for the match, Eymael said: “It is a big match for us, we want to keep the winning run going and will be going for a win, I know JKT will also fight to get a win so it will be a good battle.

“We have also worked on some of the mistakes which cropped up during the match against Mwadui and the players are looking good, I want us to finish as high as possible in the league and so every match is like a final to us.”

Meanwhile, JKT coach Abdallah Mohamed said they have done their homework well and will be out to beat Yanga.

“We have studied how they play and are ready to face, I must say we don’t fear them. I know they are one of the biggest teams in the country, but that will not count for us, all we need is a win.”

Eymael is likely to start underfire striker Gnamien Yikpe in the fixture. The Ivorian striker has received heavy criticism from Yanga fans, who insist he does not deserve to play for the team.

The fans have on many occasions taken to social media calling for the team to do away with the striker with others faulting the officials who were involved in signing the player from Kenyan champions .