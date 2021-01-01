Yanga SC’s Siwa: Don’t blame Shikalo because Dube’s Azam FC goal was top class

The club’s keeper trainer comes out to defend the Kenyan custodian for the goal that earned the ‘Ice-cream Makers’ a vital win

Yanga SC have come to the defence of goalkeeper Farouk Shikalo after the goal scored by Azam FC denied them points in a Mainland Premier League match at Mkapa Stadium on Sunday.

Many Yanga fans felt the Kenyan custodian was at fault for failing to save the long-range strike from Zimbabwean striker Prince Dube which came from outside the box in the 86th minute as the goal earned Azam maximum points in the Dar derby.

Dube picked a loose ball from outside the 18-yard box, looked around as if to pass the ball but noticed Shikalo was off his line and unleashed a thunderous effort which the keeper tried to save but instead helped it on to hit the back of the net.

Yanga keeper trainer Razak Siwa, who is also a Kenyan, has now come out to defend the keeper from criticism, insisting the goal scored by Dube was top class and could have troubled any keeper in the world.

“The person who scored the goal used a lot of experience and his brain to convert the chance,” Siwa told Goal on Tuesday. “You cannot blame the keeper for such a goal, it was well executed, and it was not a fault by the keeper.

“Keeper [Shikalo] does not deserve the blame, Dube took his time and read the keeper well before shooting, the ball could beat any top-class keeper in the world, and the goal was top class.”

Siwa has, however, said Yanga should blame themselves for not getting something from the fixture as they also created their own chances which they did not convert.

“We created our own chances, especially in the first half but none was turned into a goal, we also tried to score from outside the box but it did not work, we needed to relax and plan on how to beat their keeper,” Siwa continued.

“We lacked patience, we needed to be patient and keep attacking them, because if you look at Azam, they managed to settle down faster than us, and used the advantage to take maximum points.”

The defeat left Yanga second on the 18-team table with 57 points from 27 matches, one point less than table toppers and rivals Simba SC, who are on 58 points from 24 matches while Azam remain third with 54 points from 28 matches.