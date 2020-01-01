Yanga SC set to part ways with nine players ahead of 2020/21 season

Timu ya Wananchi are aiming at sharpening their attacking department which has struggled to get goals

Yanga SC will drop up to nine players at the end of the season and replace them to help the team compete effectively.

The Jangwani based side has struggled to match their rivals both domestically and abroad and are keen to change next season. Belgian coach has already presented his report and suggestions to management in his bid to start early preparations.

"We will part ways with nine players after concluding the current campaign," GSM's Investment Manager Hersi Said, who is part of the team's management, told Mwanaspoti.

More teams

"Some of these players will be out of contract and we will not renew; we are also contemplating between sending some players out on loan or completely parting ways with them."

The administrator went on to reveal the suggestions made by the technical bench.

"Next season, the technical bench wants to work with a total of 26 players," Said continued.

"Our players in our youth teams will also be involved as we aim at developing them. They will have a chance to play in the senior team according to the head coach and his team."

The main problem has been on the attacking end where Timu ya Wananchi have struggled to get goals consistently.

"It has been challenging for us to get goals," Hersi continued.

"A bigger percentage of players coming in will be in the striking department. It does not mean we will release every attacking player, we have a few who we will give another chance to prove their potential."

One of the players who has been underperforming is Ivorian Gnamien Yikpe. The striker was excluded from the team that drew 2-2 with Namungo FC in their last league outing.

"The pressure for Yikpe was growing each and every day and I felt to help the player recover is to rest him," Eymael told Goal.

"The player is really going through tough times, and I think I will have to give him some time off, but what puzzles me is that [Yikpe] is a very good striker, if you watch him in training he is the best striker for the club.

Article continues below

"But I have never understood why he never turns his good show in training to league action, he never plays as he does in training and that becomes difficult to understand the player, I don’t know why he scores many goals in training but he cannot score goals in proper matches.

"But I have told the management I did not sign the player so they can try and see how to help him, either end his contract or see what they can do."

The Jangwani Street-based giants have struggled to win matches since the top-flight resumed on June 13.