Yanga SC refute Msolla resignation claims, Mazingisa reveals Simba SC transfer plan

Timu Ya Wananchi are adamant their chairman has not left the club, adding he is continuing with his normal duties

Mainland Premier League giants Young Africans (Yanga SC) have dismissed claims Mshidno Msolla had resigned as chairman.

Reports in had indicated Msolla had stepped down from his top position at Yanga but the club has rubbished those rumours.

“Yanga would like to dismiss online reports chairman Dr Mshindo Msolla has resigned,” Yanga’s statement obtained by Goal stated.

“Msolla is still a Yanga official and is still willing to serve and undertake the responsibilities the club asked him to.

“He is undertaking his duties as usual and the office would like to call upon all members and supporters alike to dismiss such reports pointing to Msolla's resignation.”

Meanwhile, Simba SC Chief Executive Officer Senzo Mazingisa has revealed how they plan to undertake transfer activities.

“One of the reasons that made Simba fail in the past few seasons was letting go of many players including those who were key and that meant the team had to rebuild again when rivals had already planned themselves better,” Mazingisa told Mwanaspoti.

“It was easy to see a key Simba player leave and sometimes he would join the rivals, therefore, strengthening them at the expense of the club.

“This time around, that is not going to happen as we have laid down proper plans that will make sure we are better than the previous seasons.

“Our target is to see that we sign better players who will help us compete with bigger teams that we are going to face in the international matches.”

The South African also explained how their pre-season programme might look like once the ongoing season concludes.

“If we are going to get a country that has no coronavirus issue, then we are going to camp there whether it is in Africa or Europe,” he said.

“But if that is not going to be possible we will then camp within the country in a region that has proper weather for pre-season training.

“We have laid down the pre-season programme in earnest in order to ensure we do better next season.”

Simba have already defended the league title and are now focused on the final match against Namungo FC on August 2.