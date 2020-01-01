Yanga SC provoke Simba SC, Tshishimbi reveals secret talks with Morrison

The Mainland rivals are set to clash on Sunday in Dar es Salaam in a domestic Cup semi-final

Yanga SC have provoked Simba SC before their semi-final meeting on Sunday.

Yanga said after earning sweet revenge against Kagera Sugar last Sunday in a Mainland Premier League tie, their focus is now on roasting Simba in Dar es Salaam.

“After chewing sugar cane [Kagera Sugar] at Kaitaba, it is time we congregate again on July 12 and roast meat from the wild [Simba] as we celebrate our FA Cup success,” Yanga wrote on their Facebook page.

More teams

As Yanga prepare to register what might be their second win against Simba in the year, having won the last league clash 1-0, Wekundu wa Msimbazi have been promised millions should they pick up a victory.

“Get it from me, the players who will start the match are going to get an equal share of the $100,000 and the issue of those who will come on from the bench is yet to be decided,” a senior official at Simba told Mwanaspoti.

“The money has been promised in order to motivate the players but the technical bench members are not part of the expected beneficiaries,” the official added.

“The club's hierarchy will also come up with a plan that will take care of the players who will not be involved in the match at all. We will also see how to say a big thank you to the players after winning the league title a few days ago.”

Meanwhile, Yanga’s midfielder Papy Tshishimbi has revealed his keenness to feature in Sunday's match, having been out injured and has not played in any of the recent engagements.

“I am thirsty to play this game. I will ask for just 40 minutes because I feel very fit and capable of playing,” Tshishimbi told Mwanaspoti.

The Democratic Republic of Congo star also revealed talks with Bernard Morrison, amidst rumours of a transfer from one Tanzanian giant to another for the Ghanaian forward.

“I was in talks with Morrison even during their time of friction with the club management and we also had a chat when he returned to the team,” said Tshishimbi.

“Whatever difference he has with the club officials does not concern me but I believe if they come together they will end up finding a solution.

“He came and apologised to the players due to the disturbances we had while he was out of the team.

Article continues below

“He has assured me that he is back to do what he was doing before and he really wants to play against Simba and help Yanga win.

“He knows what the fans want and he would like to score against Simba in order to clear rumours and be understood rightly.”