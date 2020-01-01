Yanga SC part ways with Krmpotic after 37 days in charge!

Wananchi communicated the new development but did not give a reason for the decision

Young Africans SC (Yanga SC) have parted ways with coach Zlatko Krmpotic a month after hiring him.

In a statement to the public, the 27-time Mainland League champions announced they have parted ways with their tactician but on mutual consent.

"Young Africans Sports Club hereby informs its fans, members and stakeholders that it has reached a mutual agreement to terminate its relationship with its head coach Zlatko Krmpotic," the club confirmed in a statement obtained by Goal.

"Young Africans Sports Club would like to thank Mr Zlatko for his professionalism while at the club and wish him all the best in his future endeavours."

The 62-year-old has vast experience in coaching in Africa, having handled APR of Rwanda, Zesco United (Zambia), Tout Puissant Mazembe (the Democratic Republic of the Congo), and in .

It was in DR Congo when he was named the best coach of the championship in the 2016-2017 season and was also named the best coach of the Zambian Super League in 2017-2018, the best coach of the Botswana Premier League in 2018, and the best coach of Africa 2017-2018.

During his playing career, between 1977 and 1986, Krmpotic spent nine seasons with , making over 200 appearances in all competitions and winning five major trophies.

He then moved abroad to and spent two seasons with Genclerbirligi (1986–1988). Before retiring from the game, Krmpotic played for AIK Backa Topola in his homeland.

The shocking news came hours after the veteran coach had guided Wananchi to a 3-0 win over Coastal Union on Saturday, and guided them to the top of the table with 13 points.

In the 47th minute, Tuisila Kisinda managed to pick out Angola midfielder Carlos Carlinhos, who was making a run into the danger zone. The 25-year-old headed the ball powerfully, giving the goalkeeper no chance to save it.

In the 52nd minute, Kisinda was at it again. He picked out Yacouba Songne's pass before finding Haruna Niyonzima, whose fierce shot struck the inside of the post and into the net.

Ten minutes later, Songne was rewarded for his good display. Feisal Salum released a through-pass and the Burkinabe attacker outpaced and outmuscled his marker, went past the goalkeeper, and ensured his team got the third goal.