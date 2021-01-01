Yanga SC part ways with keeper Mnata after sacking coach Kaze

The Jangwani giants have reportedly released their long-serving custodian just a day after they fired the entire technical bench

Yanga SC have reportedly terminated the contract of first-choice keeper Metacha Mnata just a day after the team fired the entire technical bench.

Goal can exclusively reveal Mnata, who also plays for the Tanzania national team Taifa Stars, has confirmed his exit to close friends after he was asked to leave the club.

A source, who did not want to be named, has confirmed to Goal more players could be released from the club following the decision to fire coach Cedric Kaze owing to poor results.

“It is true Yanga and Mnata have parted ways after the two discussed and reached an agreement to terminate the existing contract,” the source told Goal. “In fact, Mnata bid farewell to the players in training today, signalling his final day with the team.”

Mnata also wrote a farewell message to the Yanga family confirming his exit from the team on his Instagram page, which he later deleted.

On Sunday, Yanga confirmed they had fired Burundian Kaze and his technical bench after the team posted a 1-1 draw against Polisi Tanzania in a Mainland Premier League match which came after the team had suffered their first defeat of the season to Coastal Union in a 2-1 defeat last Thursday.

As reported by Goal earlier on, Yanga have approached FKF Premier League side AFC Leopards seeking the services of their head coach Patrick Aussems.

Goal exclusively revealed the Jangwani-based giants have already contacted Ingwe for the services of the former Simba SC coach but the response was not positive.

“Yanga reached out to AFC Leopards on Monday and they want to hire Patrick [Aussems] to take over the mantle at the club,” the source, who did not want to be named, told Goal.

“The club came with an offer of buying out his contract which he signed a few months ago and they are ready to give AFC Leopards everything contained in the deal before they take the coach.

“AFC Leopards have refused to listen to Yanga, they have told them they are not ready to let go of their coach, but Yanga have gone back and promised to return again, maybe with an improved offer for both sides.”

Goal understands, Yanga have already settled for former Kagera Sugar coach Mecky Maxime to work as the deputy of Aussems, should AFC Leopards agree to release the coach.

Aussems has enjoyed a good run of results since he joined the Den, and after losing his first game in charge against Bandari 2-1, the Belgian has gone ahead to win three consecutive matches – 1-0 against Ulinzi Stars, 2-1 against Kakamega Homeboyz and 1-0 against Nairobi City Stars.