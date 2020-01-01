Yanga SC or Simba SC: Which giant will earn bragging rights in Kariakoo derby?

In the last 20 matches, great rivals Timu ya Wananchi and Wekundu wa Msimbazi have scored an average of two goals in a league game

Young Africans (Yanga SC) will welcome arch-rivals Simba SC on November 7 for the first Kariakoo Derby in the 2020/21 Mainland Premier League season.

Goal looks at how the two local giants have fared against one another in the last decade, where they have been the most successful sides in the league.

Apart from the 2013/14 season when Azam FC picked up the title, it has been either Simba or Yanga in all the other occasions from 2010 to 2020.

More teams

What is of importance to note is Yanga have not been able to wrestle the title back from Simba on the last three occasions since they last won it under Zambian head coach George Lwandamina.

Heading to the matches - on October 16 2010, Yanga picked up a 1-0 away win over Simba while the other tie ended in a one-all draw as Yanga went ahead to claim the title.

Biggest scoreline

Timu ya Wananchi were again successful in the first encounter of the 2011/12 season given that they won the match with a slim margin of 1-0 at home. As they were without a win in a number of matches against the rivals, Wekundu wa Msimabzi responded in a big way and dismantled Yanga 5-0 in an encounter held in May 2012.

The 5-0 win remains the biggest scoreline registered between the Dar es Salaam sides in the decade and the points earned therein contributed a great deal in Simba’s march towards winning the title.

In the 2012/13 campaign, the giants shared the points after a 1-1 draw while the second tie ended in a 2-0 win in favour of the Jangwani Street club. The four points earned played a great role as Timu ya Wananchi won the title back.

In the 2013/14 season, no side managed to get maximum points from the other as 3-3 and 1-1 draws were recorded but both sides subsequently lost out on the title to Azam.

There was only one goal scored in both matches of the 2014/15 season when Wekundu wa Msimbazi emerged victorious in the second tie of the season with a 1-0 score while the initial showdown had ended in a goalless stalemate.

When Yanga managed to retain the title in the 2015/16 campaign, they defeated the Msimbazi Street side with an identical 2-0 scorelines in both ties.

For the 2016/17 season – which is the last time Yanga won the title after winning it in three straight occasions – a 1-1 draw was recorded before the second tie was won by Simba with a 2-1 margin.

Simba’s current dominance – of three consecutive league successes - over their rivals started in the 2017/18 season but they were unable to get six points from their rivals. The first meeting ended in a 1-1 draw before the champions won 1-0 in the second tie.

The 2018/19 ties took a similar pattern to the previous ones with few goals in matches as one goal was scored. The first match ended in a 0-0 draw before Simba got a 1-0 win as they won the title for the successive second time.

The 2019/20 season, which was interrupted by the coronavirus outbreak, saw a total of five goals scored. Simba were destined to win the first tie on January 4 after taking a 2-0 lead courtesy of Meddie Kagere and Deo Kanda. Yanga kept fighting and equalised courtesy of Balama Mapinduzi and Adeyum Saleh’s second-half goals.

The second season meeting ended in favour of Yanga when Bernard Morrison struck a neat free-kick to stun the eventual champions. Morrison has since controversially moved to Simba but a three-match ban will see him sit out of this weekend's encounter.

Vandenbroeck's target

Simba head coach Sven Vandenbroeck has stated why a victory in Saturday's clash is of great importance.

“It is a game between two traditional rivals and it is one match that we must win and make sure we reduce the number of points between us and them,” the Belgian said.

“We must be careful enough during the match.”

Article continues below

On his part, Yanga coach Cedric Kaze said his target is to finish the business in under 20 minutes.

"My target is to make sure we get a win in the derby and we want to do it as earlier as possible, we want to use the first 20 minutes to score and it will help give us to ride towards our target,” the Burundian said.

The match will be played at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium at 17:00.