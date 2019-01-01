Yanga SC of Tanzania open talks to sign Gor Mahia striker Jacques Tuyisenge

The Rwandan striker has been the subject of transfer talks for a long period, with Simba and AS Vita reportedly interested in his services

Tanzanian giants Yanga SC have reportedly joined the race to sign striker Jacques Tuyisenge.

The Rwandan hitman has reportedly been on the transfer list for several clubs, such as Yanga rivals Simba SC and AS Vita of DR Congo.

However, Tanzanian Sports Newspaper Champion has reported that Yanga have now opened talks to sign Tuyisenge, who is also the captain of the Rwanda national team Amavubi.

Tuyisenge’s agent Patrick Gakumba told the newspaper that he has already tabled a list of conditions that the Tanzanian side should honour before signing the player from the Kenyan champions.

“I gave (Yanga SC) a list of what they must do before my player can sign for them. I spoke to them at length last week and they are very keen to sign the player after impressing them this season.

“I gave them two conditions, one is that they should assure the player that he will be receiving his salary for every month on time and also table a good offer that my player will not turn down. I am sure if Yanga meets the conditions, then Tuyisenge will sign for them.”

Tuyisenge was the top scorer for Gor Mahia with four goals in this season’s Caf Confederation Cup campaign where the team failed to reach the semi-finals after losing to RS Berkane of .